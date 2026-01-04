'IDOL I' Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, And More On Set

ENA’s new drama “IDOL I” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Jung Jae Kwang plays cold-blooded prosecutor Kwak Byeong Gyun, who faces off against Maeng Se Na in Do Ra Ik’s case. Choi Hee Jin plays Do Ra Ik’s ex-girlfriend Hong Hye Joo, while Kim Hyun Jin plays Maeng Se Na’s loyal sidekick Park Choong Jae.

“In Episodes 5 and 6, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik’s romance will begin in earnest,” teased the drama’s production team. “As their relationship progresses, the stories of the people around them will be revealed one by one, and unpredictable variables will also enter the picture in an exciting way.”

The fifth episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

