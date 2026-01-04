BTS's 'Boy With Luv' Becomes 2nd K-Pop Boy Group MV To Hit 1.9 Billion Views

BTS has just achieved an impressive feat on YouTube!

On January 4 at around 2:50 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for their 2019 hit “Boy With Luv” (featuring Halsey) surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, making it the second Korean boy group music video ever to achieve the feat.

As the first Korean boy group music video to hit the 1.9 billion mark on YouTube was BTS’s “Dynamite,” BTS has now become the first K-pop boy group in history to reach the milestone with two different music videos.

BTS originally released the music video for “Boy With Luv” on April 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over six years, eight months, and 22 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS on their exciting achievement!

Watch the feel-good music video for “Boy With Luv” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now