Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Launch A Public Counterattack In 'Surely Tomorrow'

Park Seo Joon will come to Won Ji An's rescue once again on "Surely Tomorrow"!

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” Seo Ji Woo’s older sister Seo Ji Yeon (Lee El) was shocked to learn—through the help of Lee Gyeong Do—that her husband Kang Min Woo (Kim Woo Hyung) was the one who had secretly caused her illness. Meanwhile, Kang Min Woo, who had been plotting to take down Seo Ji Yeon and sell off Jarim Apparel, discovered the fact that Seo Ji Woo was born out of wedlock.

On the latest episode of the drama, Seo Ji Woo—who had not been aware of her sister’s illness—witnessed Seo Ji Yeon suddenly experiencing symptoms in the company lobby. To make things worse, Seo Ji Woo was far from the only person to witness the incident, endangering the future of Jarim Apparel.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Lee Gyeong Do comes up with a plan to launch a counterattack against Kang Min Woo. Knowing Kang Min Woo’s true nature, Lee Gyeong Do devises a scheme to rescue Seo Ji Woo from her crisis: he sets up an exclusive interview with his superior Jin Han Gyeong (Kang Mal Geum), the head editor of the entertainment department at Dongwoon Daily.

Newly released stills from the episode capture Seo Ji Woo sitting down for her interview with a determined expression and upright posture, piquing curiosity as to what she plans to tell Kang Mal Geum.

To find out what sort of story Seo Ji Woo plans to share through her interview, catch the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on January 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

