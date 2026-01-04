Nam Ji Hyun Becomes A Wanted Woman After Stealing A Kiss From Moon Sang Min In 'To My Beloved Thief'

Nam Ji Hyun will become a wanted criminal on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief”!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol began a game of cat and mouse as one of them pretended not to be Hong Gil Dong and the other stayed close on her trail. The two also crossed paths during a chance encounter in the marketplace while Hong Eun Jo was dressed as a noblewoman and Yi Yeol was dressed as a slave, resulting in both of them getting the wrong idea about the other’s social status.

Later, during their second meeting, Hong Eun Jo impulsively stole a kiss from Yi Yeol before running away. As a result, she is now a thief who has stolen not only the wealth of corrupt officials, but also a kiss from the prince, who becomes determined to track her down.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, both Hong Eun Jo and her alter ego Hong Gil Dong are wanted for different reasons. In addition to a wanted poster depicting Hong Gil Dong in her signature mask, Yi Yeol’s guard holds up a wanted poster with Hong Eun Jo’s bared face on it—revealing that the prince is going to great lengths in order to find her.

To find out whether Hong Eun Jo will be apprehended, tune in to the second episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on January 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

