Jung Kyung Ho Faces Off Against The Pro Bono Team In Tense Legal Battle In 'Pro Bono'

Tensions are rising in “Pro Bono”!

tvN’s “Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Spoilers

With the appearance of Yoo Jae Bum (Yeon Jae Wook), tensions rose between Kang David and the pro bono team members including Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon), Jang Young Shil (Yoon Na Moo), Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won), and Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk) due to differing stances over Yoo Jae Bum’s claim that he was subjected to a rigged trial.

Kang David, who had to step down from his position due to Yoo Jae Bum, expressed complicated feelings as his team members appeared to be taking Yoo Jae Bum’s side.

The upcoming episode teases the court battle between Kang David and the pro bono team. Sitting in the defendant’s seat, Kang David shows a leisurely attitude with his back to the pro bono team, who all look at him with cold and stiff expressions.

The unexpected appearance of CEO Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young) also brings shock to the pro bono team, making viewers curious to find out who will win the upper hand in the upcoming legal battle.

The next episode of “Pro Bono” will air on January 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

