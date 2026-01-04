Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun Is Ready To Run To Lee Joo Bin At Her Beck And Call In 'Spring Fever' Preview

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled a new sneak peek at the upcoming drama!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The newly released teaser for episode 1 begins with Seon Jae Gyu receiving a call from an unsaved number. He asks, “Who’s calling during meal time?” When Yoon Bom nervously replies that she is Jae Gyu’s nephew Seon Han Gyeol’s (Cho Jun Young) teacher, Seon Jae Gyu excitedly stands up with everyone else at the table also getting up and following suit.

Yoon Bom explains that she’s calling to schedule a teacher-parent conference, and Seon Jae Gyu immediately responds, “I’ll go right now,” much to the dismay of his subordinates. He states, “If I run over, I can be there soon. We can eat food later.”

As the other teachers try to run away, Yoon Bom rushes to explain that she’s only calling to make an appointment for now. Seon Jae Gyu can’t hide his disappointment, but he asks, “What do you like? If you don’t have anything you like, I’ll just figure something out.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

