Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Preview Adorable Chemistry Behind-The-Scenes Of 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s “No Tail To Tell” has unveiled a sneak peek of the drama’s set!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Ahead of the premiere, “No Tail To Tell” released a new making-of video teaser, sharing a sneak peek at behind-the-scenes moments from the drama. The teaser shows glimpses of the bright environment on set with cast including Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon hard at work.

In a brief interview, Kim Hye Yoon asks, “Lomon, give us a TMI of the day,” to which Lomon responds, “I had aged kimchi and pork backbone stew.” The teaser further gives a sneak peek of the actors’ chemistry on set.

Check out the teaser video below!

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

