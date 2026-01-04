3 Reasons To Look Forward To Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin's Upcoming Rom-Com 'Spring Fever'

Get ready for the premiere of tvN’s newest Monday-Tuesday drama “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Ahead of the premiere of tvN’s first rom-com of 2026, “Spring Fever” has shared three reasons to anticipate the drama:

The charming Seon Jae Gyu and mysterious Yoon Bom

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Seon Jae Gyu, who despite his large stature and rough first impression, has a soft and pure heart. Raising his nephew Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) upright has become his goal in life, but Seon Jae Gyu faces unexpected changes in his emotions after meeting Yoon Bom.

The appearance of Seon Jae Gyu also previews an unprecedented rom-com lead, charming viewers as a character that’s impossible to hate despite his unpredictable and straightforward nature.

Furthermore, Lee Joo Bin will play Yoon Bom, a mysterious high school teacher who piques the curiosity of the villagers. Once a woman who enjoyed popularity and love in Seoul thanks to her natural charm, Yoon Bom shuts herself off emotionally after a shocking incident and relocates to a small provincial school.

The rom-com chemistry between Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin

Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom are expected to shake up the village with their relationship. The contrast between Jae Gyu, who only knows how to be straightforward, and Bom, who doesn’t reveal her emotions easily, raise anticipation for their heart-fluttering and honest romance.

The two actors expressed different temperatures of emotions, gearing up to deliver a rom-com filled with laughter, heart-fluttering excitement, and touching moments.

Director Park Won Guk’s latest project

“Spring Fever” is already garnering attention for being the latest project by “Marry My Husband” director Park Won Guk, raising viewers’ anticipation. The director shared, “The points to watch for in ‘Spring Fever’ are the story of Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom comforting each other while searching for happiness and the irresistible charm of the male lead Seon Jae Gyu.” He continued, “Rather than an exaggerated comedy, it’s an enjoyable, fresh, and heart-fluttering rom-com, simultaneously delivering laughter and relatable moments.”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

