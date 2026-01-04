Watch: Apink Appears On 'Running Man' As Full Group In New Preview

Apink is coming to “Running Man” as a full group!

On January 4, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature all five members of Apink as guests.

The newly released preview begins by introducing the theme of the upcoming episode through a news segment about the soaring price of gold. The “Running Man” production team then explains that only one of the suitcases they’ve prepared will have “gold” inside.

Next, the “Running Man” cast gives Apink a warm welcome, and the Apink members briefly dance to a snippet of their upcoming comeback track “Love Me More.”

Finally, the preview ends with a suspenseful sneak peek of the Apink and “Running Man” members’ action-packed quest to find the suitcase with the hidden gold.

Apink’s episode of “Running Man” will air on January 11 at 6:10 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now