Im Jae Beom Personally Announces Retirement In Heartfelt Message

After an illustrious 40-year career, veteran singer Im Jae Beom has announced his retirement.

On January 4, Im Jae Beom took to YouTube to post a heartfelt written message in which he announced that he would be retiring.

The singer, who is currently on a nationwide 40th-anniversary tour, is gearing up to hold two nights of concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on January 17 and 18.

Im Jae Beom’s full statement is as follows:

To my beloved fans,

I hesitated for a long time before posting this message.

Whenever I tried to say it out loud, my throat would close up, and I couldn’t muster the courage to tell you face-to-face, so I’m saying this through writing at the last moment.

My heart still burns with passion when I stand on stage, but I have to admit that it’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to handle [performing] with just that passion alone.

I debated [this decision] for a long time. I reflected countless times, and I fought with myself countless times. And here, today, I want to honestly share my feelings with you all for the first time.

After this 40th-anniversary tour, I plan to retire from the stage. I’m well aware that this is not an easy decision for me or for you all. That’s why I feel even more sorry, and that’s why I’m even more grateful.

You were the start of my music and the reason I was able to persevere. And even today, in this moment when I’m wrapping things up, you are still here, standing by my side.

I sincerely hope that this decision does not tarnish all of the time I’ve spent walking this path, and I hope that it does not become a farewell that leaves anyone with only feelings of regret.

I believed that leaving [the stage] of my own accord at the best moment, during the most beautiful of days, is a way of maintaining my last bit of pride and expressing my gratitude.

For my remaining final 40th-anniversary concerts, I will give you all everything I’ve got, all of my remaining strength and soul. I want to wrap up that journey in my own way, quietly but with sincerity up until the very end.

I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who loved my music and who walked with me on my path. And I’m also truly sorry.

I hope that you will warmly cherish in your memories these feelings I’ve expressed today. Thank you. I’m truly grateful.

Sincerely, Im Jae Beom