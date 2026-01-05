'To My Beloved Thief' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is on the rise!

On January 4, the new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min enjoyed an increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “To My Beloved Thief” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” soared to its highest ratings yet. The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 19.1 percent, making it the most-watched program of the entire weekend.

tvN’s “Pro Bono,” which has just one week left to go, took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent ahead of its final week.

Finally, JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” also rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent ahead of the final week of its own run.

