Zo In Sung Transforms Into A Black Ops Agent In New Film “HUMINT”

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled new stills featuring Zo In Sung in character!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Zo In Sung plays Chief Jo, a black ops agent with the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Chief Jo is sent to Vladivostok to investigate signs of international crime, where he meets Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong), a North Korean restaurant worker.

Speaking about “HUMINT,” Zo In Sung said, “The story is chilling yet grounded in humanity,” pointing to a narrative that blends genre-driven tension with human emotion.

In particular, Zo In Sung’s action performance supported by his physical presence has raised expectations among audiences. Director Ryoo Seung Wan said of Zo In Sung, “I completely fell for Zo In Sung’s charm. He is humble yet confident, constantly striving to improve, and I was once again amazed to see him memorize every line from the entire story.”

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)