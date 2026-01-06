Lee Na Young Is A Renowned Lawyer With A History As A Survivor In New Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled new stills of Lee Na Young in character!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Lee Na Young plays Yoon Ra Young, a high-profile celebrity lawyer with a huge following. She is the public face of L&J (Listen and Join), a law firm that specializes in helping female victims of crime. With her sharp speaking skills and striking looks, she draws public attention, but behind the glamour is a cold determination and a hard-fought struggle, shaped by relentless self-discipline.

The stills show Lee Na Young’s layered expressions, giving a deep sense of her character. Dressed in a sharp black-and-white lawyer’s outfit, Ra Young appears in a news studio, showing a determined expression and untouchable aura. In one still, she focuses intently on her work, while in another, her straight-ahead gaze reveals a cold charisma, suggesting she would be a formidable presence for anyone she meets.

Lee Na Young is expected to add even more depth to the character. According to the production team, she brings Yoon Ra Young to life by showing a constantly changing emotional range—portraying her as a glamorous big name admired by the public, a lawyer who fights with cold precision, and a survivor carrying the weight of past secrets.

The production team said, “From the very first shoot, Lee Na Young captured the set with a captivating performance that made Yoon Ra Young feel alive. With just her eyes, breathing, and posture, she expressed the character’s cold and determined nature. Above all, her performance—shifting between the chilling intensity beneath her glamorous exterior and her burning sense of justice—left the staff in awe, earning the reaction, ‘That’s Lee Na Young, as expected.’ Please look forward to seeing Lee Na Young’s new side, which will send shivers through audiences at home.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

