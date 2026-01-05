Jung Yu Mi Signs With New Agency

Jung Yu Mi has found a new agency to call home!

On January 5, NOON Company announced that the agency signed an exclusive contract with Jung Yu Mi, stating, “With her beautiful gaze and deep emotional range, Jung Yu Mi has the ability to delicately complete a character’s narrative. NOON Company will move forward together with Jung Yu Mi as a partner aligned with her direction.”

Through films such as “Train to Busan,” “Silenced,” “Sleep,” and “Kim Ji Young: Born 1982,” Jung Yu Mi has become one of the leading actors in Korean cinema, drawing audience empathy with her realistic performances and powerful immersion.

She has also continued to showcase steady acting depth and incisive character interpretation through dramas such as “Discovery of Love,” “Live,” and “Love Your Enemy,” demonstrating versatility across genres and mediums.

NOON Company is a management agency specializing in actors and is home to many talents including Kim Min Ha, Kim Bo Ra, Kim So Hye, and Jo Han Chul.

Watch Jung Yu Mi in “Love Your Enemy”:

Watch Now

