Watch: Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung Reunite As If By Fate In New Romance Drama 'Can This Love Be Translated?' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

The newly unveiled main poster features Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee gazing at each other with affection, instantly showcasing the heart-fluttering chemistry between them. The Italian street scene unfolding behind them perfectly conveys the series’ warm, romantic vibe and sparks curiosity about what will happen in Italy within Ho Jin and Mu Hee’s story, which spans multiple countries.

The main trailer opens with Ho Jin fluently interpreting Japanese and Italian. In the next scene, Ho Jin and Mu Hee bicker after a chance encounter at a restaurant in Japan. Later, Mu Hee—now a top star in the global spotlight and cast on a worldwide dating reality show alongside Hiro (Fukushi Sota), known as Japan’s top “Prince of Romance”—meets Ho Jin again at an interview, this time as her interpreter.

When Mu Hee asks Ho Jin to join her for the “Romantic Trip” shoot, Ho Jin smiles back at her, signaling the start of the whirlwind romance awaiting them. Yet, as hinted by Mu Hee’s line, “Whether it cuts or stings, go head. This time I’ll understand it,” and Ho Jin’s reply, “Explain so I can understand. Your language is too hard for me,” it leaves viewers wondering whether their constantly tangled languages can truly be translated.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

