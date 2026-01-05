Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Share A Tense Yet Awkward First Meeting In New Drama “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has teased the first meeting between Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

In the stills, Jae Gyu, known for his outrageous behavior that shakes up the town, suddenly bursts into the school office of his nephew, Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young). Everyone in the office—Han Gyeol’s homeroom teacher Yoon Bom, Jung Jin Hyuk (Bae Jung Nam), and Principal Seok Gwan Soo (Kim Byung Choon)—freezes in shock at his arrival. The reason for Jae Gyu’s visit remains to be seen.

Moments later, Jae Gyu spots Yoon Bom in the school office and steps toward her. Yoon Bom can’t help but feel intimidated by his striking appearance. The two, facing an encounter far from ordinary, create a subtle spark of excitement with just a single glance, teasing how their relationship might grow.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom is a self-imposed outsider who lives in the small village of Shinsu, isolating herself. Jae Gyu approaches her boldly from the start, ready to break down the strong walls she has built around her past. The sharp contrast between the straightforward Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom, who leads a monotonous daily life, creates a distinctive romance unique to the series, promising viewers a fresh wave of excitement.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)