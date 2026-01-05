Song Joong Ki And Park Ji Hyun In Talks To Reunite In New Rom-Com Drama

Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun are in talks to star in a new drama together!

On January 5, a media outlet reported that Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun will star in the new drama “Love Cloud” (literal title).

In response to the report, Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio issued an official comment, stating that the actor is currently reviewing his casting offer.

Park Ji Hyun’s agency Namoo Actors also stated, “Park Ji Hyun received an offer to star in the new drama ‘Love Cloud’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Love Cloud” tells the story of a former flight instructor and a former trainee pilot who, seven years later, meet again in Jeju where even love becomes weather.

Song Joong Ki is in talks to play the role of Kang Woo Joo, a former flight instructor now working as an air traffic controller, and Park Ji Hyun is in talks for the role of Ahn Ha Nee, an airline first officer who knows nothing but how to live at full tilt and who falls for Kang Woo Joo at first sight.

If both actors finalize their roles, “Love Cloud” will mark the pair’s first reunion in four years since JTBC’s hit drama “Reborn Rich.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich”:

