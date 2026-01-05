Sung Dong Il Fights To Protect Serial Killer Ryeoun While Geum Sae Rok Seeks To Imprison Him In New Drama “Bloody Flower” Posters

Upcoming Disney+ original series “Bloody Flower” has unveiled its first posters!

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows the people caught up with a serial killer who has the power to cure all incurable diseases.

The series asks the question: “What if a serial killer’s motive was to save countless lives by developing a cure for incurable illnesses?” The story follows Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), a serial killer with genius medical skills destined to save the world; lawyer Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), who must save the killer to save his sick daughter; and privileged prosecutor Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok), who must prove her worth through a death penalty case. As tension and confrontations rise among them, the events move into a new phase.

The miraculous cure created by the killer plunges the judiciary and the public into unprecedented confusion, giving viewers a deeply immersive experience. Above all, the series raises a provocative question: “Is it just to preserve a killer’s life to save many others?” Through the paradox of a villain who deserves to die becoming the only lifeline for someone else, the series asks viewers what judgement they would make in each episode.

The posters feature striking visuals focused on the faces of the three main characters. Lee Woo Gyeom looks straight ahead with a calm yet meaningful expression, hinting at his central role in the story, while Park Han Joon and Cha Yi Yeon look in different directions, raising curiosity about the conflicts between their choices and positions. The muted color palette and contrasting character placement clearly show the relationships and tension among the three.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

In the meantime, watch Ryeoun in “Namib” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Sung Dong Il in his film “Pretty Crazy”:

Watch Now

Source (1)