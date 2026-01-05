Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kim Jae Yeong Are Slowly Growing Closer In “IDOL I”

ENA’s “IDOL I” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the trust between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik faced an unexpected trial. A rift formed when Do Ra Ik told a lie to protect Hong Hye Joo (Choi Hee Jin). On top of that, a twist emerged when Choi Jae Hee’s (Park Jung Woo) suspicious alibi related to that day’s secret was revealed. Amid the various misunderstandings, Do Ra Ik’s confession that he no longer wanted to hide anything from Maeng Se Na heightened anticipation for the upcoming developments.

The newly released stills show a change in Do Ra Ik’s attitude toward Maeng Se Na, signaling a shift in their relationship. Maeng Se Na, who had always stayed by Do Ra Ik’s side without faltering, ends up exposing an unexpected vulnerability due to a sudden incident. Do Ra Ik watches her with interest. As he looks at Maeng Se Na smiling brightly, Do Ra Ik unconsciously smiles along with her, his sweet gaze adding to the heart-fluttering atmosphere. Viewers are eager to see what changes await Do Ra Ik, who has begun to open his heart, and Maeng Se Na, who is still hiding the fact that she is his fan.

In the next set of stills, the two are seen sharing a meal together, suggesting that they have become comfortable in each other’s presence. In the photos, Do Ra Ik’s sharp gaze, as if he has noticed something, and Maeng Se Na’s flustered expression, as if she has been caught, add intrigue. Though Maeng Se Na tried to hide the fact that she was Do Ra Ik’s fan, she could not erase the traces of Do Ra Ik that had long been embedded in her daily life. Viewers can’t wait to find out what exactly Do Ra Ik noticed and how their romance will deepen as they grow closer.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, there will be exciting changes in Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik’s relationship. As Do Ra Ik opens his heart to Maeng Se Na, his growing trust and feelings that go beyond trust will deliver fluttering excitement to viewers.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “IDOL I” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)