Watch: Park Shin Hye Struggles To Maintain Her Cover In “Undercover Miss Hong”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared a new teaser!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

The newly released teaser begins by introducing a mysterious new recruit who is set to stir up trouble in Yeouido’s financial district in 1997. With her adorable bob haircut and lively styling, the new recruit cheerfully introduces herself as 20-year-old Hong Jang Mi. However, the puzzled expressions on the faces of her roommates sitting beside her—Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), Kang Nora (Choi Ji Soo), and Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young)—hint at an unusual turn of events. The teaser also offers a glimpse of her boldness and unstoppable energy.

The teaser then reveals the true identity of the mysterious rookie employee Hong Jang Mi as Hong Geum Bo, a 35-year-old elite financial supervisory officer from Yeouido. To get her hands on Hanmin Securities’ secret slush fund ledger, Hong Geum Bo goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie employee at Hanmin Securities.

However, Geum Bo faces difficult hurdles at Hanmin Securities, including moments when her real identity nearly slips out unintentionally. As she struggles to maintain her cover, her ex-lover Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) suddenly appears before her as the new CEO of Hanmin Securities.

Watch the teaser below!

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)