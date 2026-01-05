Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Cheol, And More Clash Over Hidden Money And Gold In New Film “Project Y”

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled two new posters!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.53 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The two newly released posters spotlight the complex relationships between the characters—each driven by different goals and desires—while teasing the events that bind them together. Mi Seon and Do Kyung, friends as close as family, struggle relentlessly to save money in hopes of breaking free from their unforgiving lives. Just as an ordinary, stable future seems within reach, they are betrayed by the world and lose everything they have. After hearing rumors of hidden illegal money belonging to CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol), they set out to steal it—only to stumble upon gold bars concealed at the same location, escalating the situation far beyond their expectations.

In stark contrast to the desperate and anxious expressions of Mi Seon and Do Kyung in the posters, Ga Young (Kim Shin Rok) appears resolute, while CEO To wears a cold, unreadable expression—sparking curiosity about how they will become entangled in the struggle over money and gold. Also drawing attention are Hwang So (Jung Young Joo) with her heavy, commanding charisma, Seok Gu (Lee Jae Gyun) with a sly, vicious look, and Ha Kyung (OH MY GIRL’s YooA) with a hazy, detached expression.

Paired with the tagline “One chance only,” the posters heighten anticipation for the dangerous, life-altering choices that will pit these seven characters against one another—and the high-stakes chain of events that will follow.

“Project Y” is set to hit theaters on January 21.

