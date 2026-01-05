Watch: NCT’s Jeno And Jaemin Start An Unlikely Cat-And-Dog Partnership Through Baseball In “WIND UP”

NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin’s upcoming short-form drama “WIND UP” has unveiled its main trailer!

“WIND UP” is a coming-of-age sports drama that follows Woo Jin (Jeno), a high school baseball pitcher who can no longer throw a strike, and Tae Hee (Jaemin), a transfer student who appoints himself as Woo Jin’s manager. The drama captures the dazzling friendship that develops between the two students and is helmed by director Kim Sung Ho, known for Netflix’s “Move to Heaven” and KBS’s “Bad Prosecutor.”

The main trailer opens with Woo Jin’s calm narration: “I’m… a pitcher who can’t throw a strike.” While practicing alone, his solitude is abruptly broken when transfer student Tae Hee appears out of nowhere. Startled, Woo Jin asks, “Who are you?” only for Tae Hee to reply with a mischievous, “That’s a secret.”

Tae Hee soon declares himself Woo Jin’s manager and casually reveals just how much he already knows about him, prompting a wary, “Are you a stalker?” from Woo Jin. Tae Hee once again brushes it off with a cheeky, “I’m a transfer student.” What begins as constant bickering gradually turns into a growing bond as the two start training together. Tae Hee’s confident line, “It’s time for a pitcher change—Lee Woo Jin 2.0,” builds anticipation for how their growing friendship and teamwork will help Woo Jin rediscover himself, both on and off the field.

Watch the teaser below:

“WIND UP” will premiere on January 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jeno and Jaemin cameo in “A-TEEN” below:

