Teen Top's Changjo Announces He Is In A Relationship

Teen Top’s Changjo has announced that he is currently in a relationship!

Earlier on January 1, rapper-turned-entrepreneur Kasper posted a photo on her Instagram showing herself on a date with a man in a car and tagged Changjo’s official Instagram account.

On January 5, Changjo took to his Instagram account to personally acknowledge that he is in a relationship. Read his full statement below:

Hello, Angel & Jerry!

What are you all doing at this hour? I feel bad thinking I might have made you upset or startled on the very first day of the new year.

Some of you may have already known, and others might be surprised… Everyone, I’m in a relationship! Whether it’s good news or something I need to approach carefully, whenever there’s a meaningful change in my life, I’ve always wanted to share it with you. I didn’t want this to just drift by lightly; I wanted to tell you calmly after I’d had a bit more time to sort out my feelings and my situation.

When I think about it, it’s been 16 years since I started this job, and over that long time I feel we’ve experienced a lot and grown together. Those of you who have watched over me for a long time will know that, apart from how much I love you and my job and my steady efforts to keep achieving things, there were many moments in my career when I was emotionally and mentally unstable. She is someone I’m grateful to—someone who has encouraged me and helped turn those shortcomings in me into positive change.

As I’ve gone through the experiences of my early twenties and the various concerns I now face in my thirties, I’ve come to think more deeply about what my choices mean when I make them. I’m writing this now because I believe it’s a way to share my sincere feelings with all of you who, for over ten years, have been a great source of strength that helped me through difficult times.

This doesn’t change the work I’ve been doing or how I feel when I step on stage. On the contrary, both personally and professionally, I feel much more at ease and that I’m getting to a place where I can focus even more on the stage and the music I love most. I understand that my choices right now may be disappointing or hard to understand. For my sincerity to reach you and truly connect, I believe a lot of effort is needed. I intend to keep making that effort, endlessly. I will treasure both the messages of support and the concern, tinged with worry, that you’ve shared with me, and I’ll repay you with great music and performances.

I’m truly sorry for startling you and for not telling you sooner out of fear, and thank you for reading the words of someone who isn’t the best with words. I hope 2026 is filled with nothing but health and happiness for all of you. Always grateful, always love you, Angel & Jerry!