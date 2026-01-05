Watch: MONSTA X's Joohoney Is Ready To 'STING' Like A Bee In Powerful Solo Comeback MV

MONSTA X’s Joohoney is here with new music!

On January 5 at 6 p.m. KST, Joohoney released his second mini album “INSANITY” along with the music video for the title track “STING.”

“STING” is a hip hop track inspired by Muhammad Ali’s famous line, “I’m gonna float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.” Over heavy 808 sounds and straightforward beats, Joohoney’s charisma and witty lyrics flow with ease.

Watch the full music video below: