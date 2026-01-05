Park Jin Hee And Nam Sang Ji To Star In New Revenge Daily Drama

Park Jin Hee and Nam Sang Ji will be starring together in the new daily drama “Red Pearl” (literal translation).

“Red Pearl” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee takes on the challenge of a dual role, portraying twin sisters Kim Myung Hee and Kim Dan Hee. The older sister, Kim Myung Hee, is a warm-hearted nurse who dreams of a simple, happy family life, but her world is shattered when she comes face-to-face with an unexpected truth and meets a tragic fate. After learning the truth behind her sister’s death, the younger twin, Dan Hee, abandons her own life and chooses to live under her sister’s name, embarking on a calculated quest for revenge to take over the Adele Group.

Nam Sang Ji plays a woman who loses her family in a sudden accident and, driven by revenge, discards both her name and identity to live as Chloe Lee, a world-renowned brand consultant. Her once-ordinary life collapses in an instant, and under her new identity, she infiltrates the Adele Group to carefully plot her revenge. However, an unforeseen obstacle threatens to shake her plans.

The production team shared, “After losing what is most precious to them amid secrets and desire, Park Jin Hee and Nam Sang Ji’s characters return under false identities to face the truth. What begins as a relationship rooted in revenge will grow beyond conflict into solidarity and understanding, with a richly woven ‘womance’ at its core.” They added, “The emotional depth and synergy the two actresses create will be a major driving force of the drama, so we ask for your support and interest.”

“Red Pearl” is set to premiere this February.

