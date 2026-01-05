Yoo Hae Jin Shows Earthy Charm As A Village Chief Guarding Exiled King Park Ji Hoon In “The King’s Warden”

The upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has released new character stills of Yoo Hae Jin!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

The newly released stills capture Yoo Hae Jin’s signature playful expressions and warm, down-to-earth charm as Eom Heung Do. One image shows him wearing a hemp hat and grumpily munching on a radish, a moment that vividly captures the character’s earthy, relatable appeal.

Eom Heung Do is the head of a remote mountain village who has to worry about every meal. After hearing that a neighboring village is thriving thanks to the presence of an exiled nobleman, he eagerly pushes to have his village designated as an exile site as well. However, contrary to his plans, the exiled young king Yi Hong Wi (personal name of King Danjong) arrives in the village. As the innkeeper responsible for overseeing the exile site, Eom Heung Do closely watches the king’s every move, yet gradually opens his heart to him and undergoes a quiet transformation.

Director Jang Hang Jun shared his strong trust in Yoo Hae Jin, saying, “There was only one actor I could imagine for the role of Eom Heung Do. Yoo Hae Jin is an actor who naturally brings out a character’s humanity.”

“The King’s Warden” is set to hit theaters on February 4.

