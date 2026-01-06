'IDOL I' Scores New Personal Best Ratings As 'Spring Fever' Joins Race

The ratings race for Monday-Tuesday dramas is tighter than ever!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 5 of ENA’s “IDOL I” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.5 percent. This is a 0.8 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 2.7 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Spring Fever” premiered to a solid average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent.

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

