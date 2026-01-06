Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's 'Fine' Becomes Her 2nd Solo MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has achieved another impressive YouTube milestone!

On January 6 at approximately 3 a.m. KST, the music video for her solo song “Fine” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took approximately eight years, 10 months, eight days, and 15 hours to achieve the feat.

Furthermore, this is Taeyeon’s second solo music video to surpass 100 million views following “I (feat. Verbal Jint).”

Congratulations to Taeyeon! Celebrate by watching the music video for “Fine” again: