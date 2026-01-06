Joo Won In Talks Alongside Park Bo Gum For New Historical Action Film 'The Sword: A Legend Of The Red Wolf'

Joo Won may be starring alongside Park Bo Gum in a new film!

On January 6, News1 reported that Joo Won will be starring in “The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf,” which is gearing up to start filming. In response to the reports, Joo Won’s agency Ghost Studio shared, “Joo Won is positively in talks to star in ‘The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf.'”

Set two years after the fall of Goguryeo’s Pyongyang Castle, “The Sword: A Legend of The Red Wolf” follows a warrior who has lost his memory and becomes entangled in a ruthless battle among five factions to claim the Sword of Godumakhan, a sword that is legendary in Goguryeo.

The film will mark director Kim Han Min’s latest blockbuster following his renowned historical action hits, including “War of the Arrows,” “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” and “Noryang: Deadly Sea.”

Joo Won is reportedly in talks to play the role of Gyepilharyeok (Qibi Heli), a figure of Göktürk origin who becomes a warrior of the Tang Dynasty. Following a series of events, he betrays Goguryeo and sides with the enemy. Previously, it was revealed that Park Bo Gum is in talks to star in the drama, while Cha Seung Won is also reported to be part of the cast.

Having impressed in numerous projects including “Bridal Mask,” “Alice,” “Stealer: The Treasure Keeper,” and more, viewers are already anticipating Joo Won’s next project.

Stay tuned for updates on the film!

