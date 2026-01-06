NCT WISH To Star In New Travel Variety Show 'ON THE MAP'

NCT WISH will star in a travel variety show!

On January 6, Mnet Plus announced the launch of its new original travel variety show, “ON THE MAP,” and released the main poster. The show features NCT WISH, who have won over global fans with their refreshing charm.

“ON THE MAP” is a K-pop idol global adventure program in which the artists travel the world, take on hidden challenges, and work to complete a single map. The show captures the artists’ real moments offstage in a travel-and-challenge format, showing the excitement and adventure that come with exploring unfamiliar places. The NCT WISH episodes will air weekly for six weeks on Mnet Plus and the Mnet channel.

The poster shows the six members full of anticipation in front of Mongolia’s landmark, the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, the starting point of their journey. Fans are eager to see how NCT WISH will face challenges in Mongolia and bring both fun and new experiences.

“ON THE MAP” premieres at 8 p.m. KST on January 20 via Mnet Plus. Mnet will air the show the following day, January 21, at 8 p.m. KST.

