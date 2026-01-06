Choi Woo Shik Is Conflicted While Eating The Meal Made By His Mother In New Film Poster

Upcoming film “Number One” (working title) has unveiled its teaser poster!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The poster shows Ha Min gazing at a meal made with his mother’s care and love under warm sunlight. It looks like an ordinary meal, but Ha Min’s expression, which seems to flash with complex emotions, and the tagline, “Mom’s time has started to appear as numbers,” suggest that the mysterious numbers visible only to him actually show how much time his mother has left.

What was once a simple meal prepared by his mother now becomes both a symbol of love and a source of fear for Ha Min as he struggles to look away in order to protect her, the person he most cherishes. Questions remain: Why did the numbers begin appearing to Ha Min in particular, and what other secrets lie behind them?

Choi Woo Shik and Jang Hye Jin will deliver performances that are heartwarming and humorous, promising deep empathy and emotional resonance. Additionally, Gong Seung Yeon will play Rye Eun, Ha Min’s girlfriend, adding another layer of warmth and charm by his side and is expected to help shape a rich story.

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11. While waiting, watch a teaser for the film here!

Also watch Choi Woo Shik in “The Policeman’s Lineage”:

Watch Now

Source (1)