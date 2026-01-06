Park Jeong Min Is A Man On A Mission In New Film 'HUMINT'

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has shared a glimpse of Park Jeong Min in character!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

Park Jeong Min, who has consistently exceeded audiences’ expectations with every project, will return to theaters with “HUMINT,” in which he plays Park Geon, a section chief at North Korea’s Ministry of State Security. The newly released stills capture a sharp yet sensitive gaze unlike anything seen in his previous projects.

Park Geon is assigned a new mission and dispatched to Vladivostok, Russia. He has built a record of success with cool-headed judgment and quick, decisive moves, but after a chance encounter with Chae Sun Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong), fissures begin to form in his heart.

Park Jeong Min remarked, “It’s a genre I’ve loved since I was a kid, but deep down I thought I’d never get the chance to be in something like this. I was surprised by the casting offer, and after reading the script, I thought it might be challenging—but it would be fun.”

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Park Jeong Min in “Harbin”:

