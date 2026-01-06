Jung Eun Chae Is The CEO Of A Law Firm Specializing In Female Victims In New Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled new stills of Jung Eun Chae in character!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Jung Eun Chae plays Kang Shin Jae, the CEO of L&J (Listen and Join), a law firm that specializes in defending female victims of crime. With leadership built on a strong conviction, she rejected her role as the heir to a prestigious three-generation legal family, choosing instead to defend marginalized victims.

Kang Shin Jae is the leader and central figure of the team, which includes her law school classmates and founding members of L&J Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). She makes key decisions and sets the direction at critical moments, carrying the responsibility for the team’s balance and trust. With the commanding presence of a lion, she can instantly dominate opponents with a cold, strategic mind while also holding a genuine desire to help the vulnerable rise again through the power of law. In other words, Kang Shin Jae’s leadership combines cool reasoning with passionate drive.

The stills show both Kang Shin Jae’s leadership and dignity. In a sleek suit, Shin Jae’s gaze dominates the scene, reflecting steady strength that does not falter in any crisis.

Kang Shin Jae’s poised attitude, holding a wine glass at a party, and her relaxed smile reveal the elegance of a character raised in a three-generation legal family.

At the same time, her sharp, focused eyes while working show the keen intelligence that sees to the heart of each case. These moments naturally strengthen the trust in L&J under her leadership.

The production team said, “We are confident that Jung Eun Chae is the only actress who can capture both Kang Shin Jae’s bold temperament and the unique elegance of a prestigious legal family. She dominates the set at every filming session with her strong presence and powerful performance. Please look forward to the birth of a new leader, brought to life by Jung Eun Chae, a true ‘character trendsetter.’”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

