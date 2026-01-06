Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Take On Sudden Co-Parenting In New Drama “Our Universe” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about each other, end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together, leading them on a journey of personal growth and a blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk plays Sun Tae Hyung, a seemingly gruff but soft-hearted photographer’s assistant. Though he holds the title of assistant, he has skills even the lead photographer envies. Unintentionally entangled with Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), he reunites with the older brother he had waited 16 years to meet.

Roh Jeong Eui portrays Woo Hyun Jin, a passionate, positive job seeker. One day, while pursuing her ordinary dream of everyday life, an unexpected incident compels her to take on the responsibility of raising her nephew, Woo Joo.

The teaser hints at the unconventional co-parenting life of in-laws Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. On a stormy night filled with thunder and lightning, traces are left throughout the house. Red handprints smeared on the walls, small cups rolling across the floor, and a living room in complete disarray leave the two unable to hide their shock.

As the lights turn on, the troublemaker nephew Woo Joo is revealed. Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s exasperated smiles as they look at Woo Joo covered in flour foreshadow the challenging parenting ahead. A voiceover follows: “My Woo Joo, who fell from the sky like a disaster without warning,” accompanied by the phrase “In-laws’ joint parenting project,” heightening curiosity about how the two suddenly became Woo Joo’s guardians overnight.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

