Kim Hye Yoon And “No Tail To Tell” Creators Discuss The Drama’s Theme, Inspiration, And More

The director and scriptwriters of the upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” have shared insights into the story, its inspiration, and more.

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Writers Park Chan Young and Jo Ah Young stated, “We believe that frequently explored story themes have a certain appeal. The reason the gumiho character has been portrayed so often is because it is such a fascinating being.”

They continued, “But then we began to wonder, ‘if the gumiho is such a fascinating being, why does it always want to become human in stories?’ That question became the starting point of this drama. We prepared the drama with the conviction that Eun Ho, who is bold, slightly selfish, and lives as she desires rather than conforming to societal standards, could offer a fresh take on the gumiho tale.”

In the drama, Eun Ho lives in the human world in her own way. She grants wishes that humans could never achieve, receiving compensation in return, while enjoying her unchanging youth and beauty. She is known as an “immature troublemaker” and the “problem child” of the gumiho world.

Director Kim Jung Kwon, who was drawn to the fresh take on the gumiho tale, explained, “While traditional gumihos are portrayed as frightening beings, the gumiho in our drama neither eats human livers nor seduces men. Instead, she is a Gen Z gumiho who outright refuses to become human, and that is what makes her unique.”

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)