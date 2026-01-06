'Culinary Class Wars 2' Production Team Warns Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Comments

The production team of “Culinary Class Wars 2” has warned of strong legal action against malicious commenters.

On January 6, Studio Slam, the production company behind “Culinary Class Wars 2,” released the following official statement:

Hello, this is the production team of “Culinary Class Wars 2.”

Since the program began airing, there have been instances of personal attacks targeting specific participating chefs, malicious comments, and even abusive messages being sent to their personal social media accounts.

Such actions not only gravely damage the honor of chefs who have devoted their lives to cuisine but also leave deep, lasting wounds on non-celebrity participants.

To ensure that the chefs, who entered this competition with a pure passion for cooking, suffer no further harm, the production team will respond as follows.

Response to malicious slander and defamation

The production team is continually collecting evidence of defamatory posts and social media messages targeting specific chefs.

We clearly state that we will take strong legal action without leniency against authors of confirmed malicious posts and messages.

Your mature viewing culture and consideration are the greatest strength in protecting the chefs and sustaining the program. We earnestly ask that you refrain from indiscriminate condemnation and personal attacks that go beyond healthy critique.