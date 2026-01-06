Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul Are Determined To Hold On To Their Love Despite Obstacles In “Love Me”

JTBC’s “Love Me” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Previously in the drama, Seo Jun Kyung and Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) reunited after a fight, only to be confronted by an inescapable reality. Jun Kyung, determined to understand Do Hyun’s entire life, resolves to embrace even his son Daniel (Moon Woo Jin), but Daniel is reluctant to open his heart to her. The unease he feels toward the unfamiliar Jun Kyung, who threatens his position, naturally manifests as hostility.

Yet a significant change is noticed within Jun Kyung, who had felt helpless in the face of Daniel’s disdainful gaze and tone. Through meeting her father Seo Jin Ho’s (Yoo Jae Myung) girlfriend Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea), Jun Kyung begins to reflect on herself. She realizes that from someone else’s perspective, she too might have been like Ja Young and that Daniel’s sharpness stems from his own pain. She comes to understand that the choice to be honest in the face of love can also be a selfish act that hurts others.

The newly released stills convey Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s desperate determination to hold on to their love despite the many challenges. The images feautre the two tightly embracing each other.

Seo Hyun Jin stated, “Jun Kyung and Do Hyun experience various events and are always at a crossroads of choices. I think viewers can also reflect on and discuss these choices from their own perspectives.”

Chang Ryul also commented, “The essential question of whether their love can survive with only their sincerity toward each other will be the main focus of the drama’s second half.” He added, “The two encounter many obstacles with their personal situations, differing personalities, and other people’s opinions—but I hope viewers watch while rooting for them, hoping that they can still have a happy ending despite all the obstacles.”

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

