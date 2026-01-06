ITZY’s Yuna Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For Solo Debut

Yuna will be the next ITZY member to make her official solo debut!

On January 6, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Yuna will be making her official debut as a solo artist with her first solo album scheduled for release in March. She has reportedly already begun filming the music video.

In response to the report, JYP Entertainment stated, “It is true that ITZY’s Yuna is preparing her solo debut album. The exact release date has not yet been decided and will be announced at a later time.”

Yuna will be the second ITZY member to make a solo debut following Yeji, who released her solo debut album “AIR” in March last year.

Beyond music, Yuna has also been expanding her career into acting. She is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming tvN drama “Undercover Miss Hong,” which is set to air on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for Yuna’s solo debut? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)