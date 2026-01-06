Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Rush Through The Subway Searching For Someone Together In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

The previous first episode depicted the first meeting of the unpredictable, straightforward Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom, a high school teacher who chooses to live as a self-imposed outsider. The two became entangled as a student’s uncle and homeroom teacher, and Yoon Bom’s dry, emotionally frozen routine began to waver as Jae Gyu—the fiery, straight-shooting man—burst into her life.

The newly released stills capture another encounter between Yoon Bom and Jae Gyu. For reasons yet unknown, Jae Gyu is pointing at Yoon Bom with a slightly surprised expression, while Yoon Bom is seen staring at him blankly. The subtle tension between them heightens curiosity about what kind of story their continued meetings will unfold.

Adding to the intrigue, Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom will head to Seoul together in this episode. Jae Gyu is spotted urgently leaping over subway turnstiles, while Yoon Bom appears tense as she searches for someone on the platform. Her student Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In) also appears, backpack in tow, further deepening the mystery surrounding their situation.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)