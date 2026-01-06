Kim Jae Yeong Treats Sooyoung To A Private Piano Performance In “IDOL I”

ENA’s “IDOL I” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Do Ra Ik’s feelings toward Maeng Se Na began to change. Despite repeated crises, Maeng Se Na stood by Do Ra Ik’s side, and the ending—where Do Ra Ik took Maeng Se Na’s hand instead of Hong Hye Joo’s (Choi Hee Jin)—hinted at the deepening relationship between the two.

The newly released photos capture Do Ra Ik playing the piano for Maeng Se Na. He is now returning the favor to Maeng Se Na, who had lifted him up during his lowest moments. In the photos, Maeng Se Na hesitates as she watches her favorite artist—someone she had previously only admired from a distance—performing right before her eyes. Do Ra Ik then gently takes her hand and begins a performance dedicated solely to her. Viewers are curious to see what emotions Maeng Se Na, who survived her hardest days listening to Do Ra Ik’s songs, will confront.

The next set of stills captures a tense atmosphere between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Their complex gazes, as if on the verge of tears, spark curiosity about what might have transpired between them.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will become even more deeply entangled with each other. Please watch to see how the secrets and events that will become turning points in their relationship are revealed and how the characters’ emotions change as a result of these revelations.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “IDOL I” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)