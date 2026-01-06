Watch: Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been, And More Are Trapped Inside A Virus-Infected Building In New Film 'Colony' Teaser

A 30-second teaser for the upcoming film “Colony” has been released!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninusla” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

With Jun Ji Hyun returning to the big screen for the first time in 11 years since “Assassination”—joined by Ji Chang Wook, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, and Go Soo—the film signals a fresh yet powerful ensemble, raising anticipation.

The newly released teaser begins with a line from Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), a biotechnologist trapped in the building alongside the infected, who says, “They start off on all fours, then they get up on two legs—I think they’re evolving.” The video sustains a gripping sense of suspense with the enigmatic facial expression of Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan), who stands at the heart of the incident.

It then spotlights Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), the building’s security officer who throws himself into battle against the infected; Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), who struggles to resolve the mysterious situation; Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), her face taut with tension in a do-or-die crisis; and Han Gyu Seong (Go Soo), fear flickering across his features amid the chaos.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Colony” is slated to hit theaters this year. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

Watch Now

Source (1)