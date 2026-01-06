Park Ji Hoon Is A Young King Living With Guilt After His Dethronement In “The King’s Warden”

The upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled new character stills of Park Ji Hoon!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

In the newly released stills, Yi Hong Wi’s—the personal name of King Danjong—gaze captures both the sorrow and steely resolve of a young king who ascended the throne as crown prince at his late father’s will, only to be dethroned by his uncle, Grand Prince Suyang. Dressed in a white dopo (overcoat in hanbok) and holding a bow, he radiates a quiet yet powerful energy as he looks off into the distance, raising curiosity about the life he will lead in exile—cut off from the outside world—and the choices he will ultimately make.

Stripped of his throne at a young age and forced to live with guilt and helplessness after his loyal subjects were executed on charges of treason, Yi Hong Wi slowly regains his will to live after meeting Eom Heung Do, the village chief of his place of exile. As the two share hardships and companionship, the former king begins a journey of inner recovery.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

