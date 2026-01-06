Park Min Young And BTOB’s Yook Sungjae In Talks To Lead New Romance Drama

Park Min Young and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae may be teaming up for a new romance drama!

On January 6, MyDaily reported that Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae have been cast as the leads of the upcoming drama “Nine to Six” (literal title).

In response to the report, representatives from both sides stated that their appearances are “under discussion,” but the project is said to be under positive review.

“Nine to Six” tells the story of a woman who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting a thoughtful and warm-hearted man, she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”

The series will be directed by Lee Hyung Min, known for “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” and “Miss Night and Day,” and is reportedly slated to air on SBS.

Park Min Young has been offered the role of Kang Yi Ji, the head of the legal team at an automobile company. A hardcore workaholic, marriage has long fallen low on her list of priorities. While she is not opposed to marriage itself, she believes romance and marriage—often driven by emotions—are ultimately just the result of hormones. A rational and realistic person, she chooses quiet diligence over reckless resistance when faced with unfair situations.

Yook Sungjae is in talks to star as Han Seon Woo, a jewelry designer with a law school background. Skilled with his hands—whether in cooking or design—he approaches life with ease and possesses a mature, down-to-earth personality that belies his age. He acts with his heart rather than overthinking, especially when it comes to Kang Yi Ji.

