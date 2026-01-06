Dasom Is Oh Yeon Seo’s Bright And Unapologetically Bold Best Friend In New Rom-Com “Positively Yours”

Dasom has shared more insights into her role in the upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hui Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

Dasom takes on the role of Hwang Mi Ran, Hui Won’s friend who is like an older sister to her—and her go-to drinking buddy. Explaining why she chose the project, Dasom shared, “When I read the script, I really liked the character’s honest, bright, and positive energy. I was also curious and excited to see how the original web novel and webtoon would be adapted into a drama.”

Speaking about her character’s relatability, Dasom said, “I have a friend like Hui Won as well. In that sense, I think my similarity with Mi Ran is quite high. But unlike me, Mi Ran is unapologetically honest, sometimes bold, and expresses her emotions confidently.”

Known for bringing lively energy to every set she works on, Dasom has often been dubbed a mood-maker on set. When asked who she considers the mood-maker of “Positively Yours,” she immediately named Oh Yeon Seo, saying, “She has so much energy and laughter that whenever we film together, everyone ends up smiling and having fun,” hinting at their strong chemistry.

As for the scenes she most recommends, Dasom pointed to moments where “Mi Ran keeps expressing her feelings and boldly charging forward toward Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun),” adding, “Those scenes really highlight Mi Ran’s honest and confident personality.”

Finally, Dasom shared a message to viewers: “From Du Jun and Hui Won’s reverse-trajectory romance, to the love and friendship of Hui Won, Min Uk, and Mi Ran, and even the tear-jerking bond between Hui Won and Mi Ran—‘Positively Yours’ is a fun drama packed with every genre. I hope you’ll show it lots of interest and love.”

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out a trailer for the drama on Viki below:

