USPEER Parts Ways With WM Entertainment

USPEER has officially parted ways with WM Entertainment.

On January 6, WM Entertainment released an official statement announcing that its exclusive contract with USPEER ended on December 31, 2025.

Below is the full official statement from WM Entertainment:

Hello, this is WM Entertainment.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have shown love and support for USPEER.

We would like to inform you that as of December 31, 2025, our exclusive contract with USPEER has officially ended.

USPEER is a team that was prepared over a long period of time at WM Entertainment with great effort and affection. In our discussions, we prioritized USPEER’s long-term growth and future potential over the company’s own interests.

As a result, after thorough discussions with CEO Lee Won Min, who was in charge of the production of USPEER, we were able to amicably conclude agreements regarding the exclusive contract and trademark rights.

Even after the conclusion of our contract, both parties will continue to maintain a close cooperative relationship and provide full support so that the members can carry out their activities smoothly. We sincerely support USPEER as they continue to grow and take their next steps as artists.

We also ask for fans’ continued warm support and interest as USPEER embarks on this new beginning.

Thank you.