Stray Kids, BLACKPINK's Jennie, And KATSEYE To Perform At Governors Ball 2026
Stray Kids, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and KATSEYE will all be taking the stage at this year’s Governors Ball!
On January 6 local time, the annual New York music festival officially announced its lineup for 2026, which will feature Stray Kids, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky as headliners.
Jennie and KATSEYE will also be performing at this year’s festival, which will take place from June 5 to 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
KATSEYE will be performing on Friday, June 5; Stray Kids on Saturday, June 6; and Jennie on Sunday, June 7.
Check out the full lineup for this year’s Governors Ball below!