Stray Kids And BIGBANG's G-Dragon To Perform At 2026 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes In Paris

Both Stray Kids and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon are returning to the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris this year!

On January 6 local time, the annual French charity concert officially announced that both Stray Kids and G-Dragon would be performing at the 2026 show later this month, joining a star-studded lineup that also includes Christina Aguilera, A$AP Rocky, Future, Gims, and more.

The 2026 Gala des Pièces Jaunes will be held on January 22 at Paris La Défense Arena, the same venue where the 2025 concert was held last year.

Source (1)