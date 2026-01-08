First Impressions: “The Judge Returns” Shows A Dangerous Side Of Justice, Power, And Law

Justice is commonly represented blindfolded since it should always be impartial towards everyone regardless of status, appearances, or circumstances. However, in “The Judge Returns,” South Korea’s Supreme Court seems to protect only those at the top of the ladder, ignoring the most in need, and always choosing money over fairness until one person decides otherwise. In a thrilling and intense story, this K-drama shows how powerful and even dangerous the journey for redemption can be in the hands of the law.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead!

In 2035, Lee Han Young (Ji Sung) has made a name for himself as a presiding judge due to his position as the son-in-law of one of the top law firms in the country. Nonetheless, his apparent power and status mean nothing to his in-laws, especially to his father-in-law Yoo Sun Chul (Ahn Nae Sang), who sees him as a lap-dog—a mere tool to gain favors with businessmen and politicians to grow their company’s influence. Right from the start, Han Young is shown as a complex and ambivalent character. Coming from a humble background, he isn’t completely comfortable with his situation but still profits from it in order to overcome his flaws.

However, after 10 years living as a puppet in court, things start to feel a little weary for Han Young, even more so when he rules in favor of a chemical company, pushing to despair a young woman who ultimately takes her own life. Arising a wave of indignation and criticism, he chooses to step aside from the shady schemes for good. But neither Sun Chul nor his daughter, Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young), is ready to let go of him. Even when Han Young’s mother dies out of shame, no one cares to even let him mourn her properly. In a very subtle yet striking way, they show how people’s lives aren’t even important in the face of greed.

Against his wishes and pushed by President Judge Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon)—who will be one of the main antagonists moving forward—Han Young becomes the presiding judge in a new case involving Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), chairman of the shady S Group, who is accused of multiple crimes. In some dramas, the villain is a gruesome, monster-like psychopath that is naturally feared, but in this show, the villains are none other than the people who have the money or connections to bend the law to their will without scruples or second thoughts. In that sense, even when Han Young has been a corrupt judge, he isn’t as irremediable as Kang Shin Jin appears.

Backed into a corner, Han Young has no other choice but to continue with the trial. However, breaking away from his shackles and using his authority as a real judge for the first time, he rules against Jang Tae Sik, sentencing him to 10 years in prison. But starting anew isn’t always that easy, and Han Young learns this the hard way. Suddenly, he finds himself in jail, living in his own skin, and experiencing the oppression and mistreatment that the powerless suffer. Once his whole life is completely shattered, that’s when he realizes that he never stood a chance to fight against the ones above him, not even as a judge.

On the other hand, prosecutor Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) is determined to see Jang Tae Sik behind bars, which is why she doesn’t hesitate to approach Han Young to convince him of helping her cause. Like many of the good guys, she follows the rules, although she doesn’t always play by the book, and perhaps this is the most distinctive trait in her. Even if her character didn’t have a lot of screen time in these couple of episodes, you can tell she will be a strong ally for Han Young, despite being unable to stop what’s to come for him.

The best twist in this story is that, even when things seem to be over for Han Young, he gets a second chance at life at the verge of death. The clean slate he so desires lands in his hands when he goes back 10 years in time to his very first trial as a judge. Incredulous, but determined to set things right, he even rules a death sentence to Kim Sang Jin (cameo made by Bae In Hyuk), a man who later on turns out to be a serial killer. This opportunity not only shows the change in his attitude but also in all his appearances. The once gloomy and cold Han Young turns into a quirky, quick-witted, and brave man who is willing to put his robe on the line to protect the people who need it.

Though at times slow-paced, stuffy, and frustrating, the show runs smoothly when it needs to and creates enough tension to keep you hooked at every moment. It takes an experienced and wide-ranged actor like Ji Sung to portray a character that goes so back and forth between complete wreckages, cold determination, and even funny charisma. From this point on, we can expect a much more entangled and thrilling plot since not only will he try to change his fate, but he will also take down the people who once ruined his life. So you better buckle up because the judge is back, and he’s thirsty for justice!

