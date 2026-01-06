Hong Jong Hyun Talks About Reuniting With Oh Yeon Seo For 'Positively Yours' + His Thoughts On Male-Female Friendships

Hong Jong Hyun has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Hong Jong Hyun will play Cha Min Uk, who is such close friends with Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo) that they are practically soulmates. Although he has always firmly insisted to everyone around them that they are just friends and nothing more, Min Uk finds himself struggling with unexpected feelings for Hui Won after Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) suddenly enters the picture.

When asked why he had decided to join the cast of “Positively Yours,” Hong Jong Hyun began by saying, “As the original webtoon received a lot of love, the script did a great job capturing the webtoon’s signature cute and sweet charm.”

He went on to share that he had been particularly excited about the opportunity to reunite with both Oh Yeon Seo and director Kim Jin Sung, explaining, “I briefly worked with director Kim Jin Sung for ‘The Player 2: Master of Swindlers,’ and what’s amazing is that my acting partner for the drama was Oh Yeon Seo.

“Although our time [filming together] was brief, we had great chemistry, and I remember really enjoying filming, so I thought to myself that if the opportunity arose, I would love to work together with her. Personally, I was really happy to be working with her again like this.”

Hong Jong Hyun also described the atmosphere on the filming set as “truly the best.” “I don’t think good chemistry can be created by just one person doing a good job,” said the actor. “I think a great atmosphere naturally developed on set because not only the director but the entire cast and crew was very considerate of one another and tried to make filming an enjoyable experience.”

“It’s hard to pick just one person who enlivens the atmosphere,” he continued, “but if I had to choose, I’d say Kim Ki Doo and Oh Yeon Seo definitely brighten the mood on set.”

When asked to pick one scene from “Positively Yours” to recommend to viewers, Hong Jong Hyun replied, “I guess I’d have to say Du Jun and Hui Won’s one-night stand, which marks the real start of the story in ‘Positively Yours.’ I think it’s especially important because it’s the turning point that makes Min Uk rethink his platonic relationship with his female friend Hui Won.”

As for what he considers the appropriate distance between male and female friends, Hong Jong Hyun responded with a laugh, “That’s a really hard question. Honestly, I myself don’t know the answer. I think the answer would vary greatly depending on who you yourself are and what kind of person your friend is, as well as what sort of relationship you share. However, I think what’s most important is that ultimately, you yourself probably know exactly what that distance and boundary is.”

Finally, Hong Jong Hyun concluded, “I think that what sets ‘Positively Yours’ apart from [typical romances] is that rather than following the universal sequence of meeting, developing a relationship, and falling in love, it begins by giving [the characters] a situation and responsibility.”

“I think that if you follow the characters along on that unfamiliar journey, you’ll especially be able to enjoy watching the progress and changes in the relationships between each of the characters,” he went on. “Furthermore, I hope you’ll also keep an eye on the deepening feelings of love that they have for one another.”

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

