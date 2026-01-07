'Heart Signal 4' Participant Kim Ji Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy

Influencer Kim Ji Young, who appeared on “Heart Signal 4,” has announced that she is getting married and is pregnant!

On January 7, Kim Ji Young’s representatives announced, “Kim Ji Young will hold her wedding this February with a non-celebrity businessman. While preparing for the wedding, a new life came to her. She is currently in the early stages of pregnancy.”

Following the announcement, Kim Ji Young also took to her Instagram to personally share the happy news along with beautiful couple photos.

Also check out her YouTube video about the news below:

Born in 1995, Kim Ji Young worked as a flight attendant and gained public recognition by appearing on Channel A’s hit dating reality show “Heart Signal 4” in 2022. She has since appeared on various variety shows and is active as an influencer through her YouTube channel “Kim Ji Young.” She recently went public with her relationship with a non-celebrity businessman who is six years her senior.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Kim Ji Young on “Heart Signal 4” on Viki:

